Mar 15th, 2017

One of the biggest problems with smartphones today is battery life. It’s something that plagues almost every device. As a result, we’ve become a society of “Wall Huggers.” Clinging to power outlets like moths to a flame. But what if the power outlet could go with you? The Anker PowerCore Fusion makes that possible.

You’re probably thinking “what’s the big deal about a portable charger?” That’s true, battery packs aren’t new or exciting, but the PowerCore Fusion isn’t a normal battery pack. It’s actually a dual-port wall charger with a battery built-in. See, the problem with battery packs is they’re never charged when you need them. That will never happen with the PowerCore Fusion.

The PowerCore Fusion solves a couple of problems. Like we already mentioned, people forget to juice up their portable chargers. That’s a problem when the power goes out or you have to leave the house in a rush with low battery. Since the Fusion doubles as a wall charger, it can be plugged in all the time wherever you normally charge your phone.

When plugged into the wall, it will first charge your devices (up to 3 at a time) and then charge itself. When the time comes, it’s ready to go portable. It’s like pulling the outlet out of the wall and taking it with you. The built-in 5,000 mAh battery can charge most smartphones twice, or two phones together once.

The other problem that the Fusion solves is outlet space. We all have a dozen devices that need to be charged. A portable charger is another mouth to feed. Instead of charging the battery pack with one outlet and your phone with another outlet, you can kill two birds with one stone. Plus, the Fusion has 2 USB ports and a microUSB port so you can charge multiple devices at once. The should make the crowd at the outlet much easier to handle.

In terms of specs, the Fusion has Anker’s “PowerIQ” and “VoltageBoost” technologies. It’s not Qualcomm Quick Charge, but it will still charge your devices quicker than a normal wall charger or battery pack. Here are the important specs:

  • 5,000 mAh
  • AC Input: 5V=2A
  • Micro USB Input: 5V=2A
  • USB Output (when plugged into AC): 5V=2.1A (2.1A Max Each Port)
  • USB Output (when not plugged into AC): 5V=3A (3A Max Each Port)

The PowerCore Fusion is only $25.99. It’s certainly not the biggest battery pack you can buy or the fastest wall charger, but it’s the combination of those two things that make it valuable. A 20,000 mAh battery pack isn’t much use if you forget to charge it. Convenience is the best feature of the Fusion. Do you use portable chargers? What do you use to keep your phone charged?

Buy from Amazon
local_offer    Anker   Anker PowerCore Fusion  

stars Further Reading

Anker SoundBuds Review

Crazy deal on Anker's 5-port charger and 20,000mAh power bank

Deal: Save 20% on accessories from Anker

Anker recalls USB-C cables

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

8

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertAnker SoundBuds Review
closeAnker SoundBuds: The Best Cheap Bluetooth Headphones [VIDEO]

Anker has a line of wireless headphones. I got my hands on two models: the SoundBuds Slim and SoundBuds Sport NB10. How good can a pair of sub-$50 wireless headphones be? Let’s find out.