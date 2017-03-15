One of the biggest problems with smartphones today is battery life. It’s something that plagues almost every device. As a result, we’ve become a society of “Wall Huggers.” Clinging to power outlets like moths to a flame. But what if the power outlet could go with you? The Anker PowerCore Fusion makes that possible.

You’re probably thinking “what’s the big deal about a portable charger?” That’s true, battery packs aren’t new or exciting, but the PowerCore Fusion isn’t a normal battery pack. It’s actually a dual-port wall charger with a battery built-in. See, the problem with battery packs is they’re never charged when you need them. That will never happen with the PowerCore Fusion.

The PowerCore Fusion solves a couple of problems. Like we already mentioned, people forget to juice up their portable chargers. That’s a problem when the power goes out or you have to leave the house in a rush with low battery. Since the Fusion doubles as a wall charger, it can be plugged in all the time wherever you normally charge your phone.

When plugged into the wall, it will first charge your devices (up to 3 at a time) and then charge itself. When the time comes, it’s ready to go portable. It’s like pulling the outlet out of the wall and taking it with you. The built-in 5,000 mAh battery can charge most smartphones twice, or two phones together once.

The other problem that the Fusion solves is outlet space. We all have a dozen devices that need to be charged. A portable charger is another mouth to feed. Instead of charging the battery pack with one outlet and your phone with another outlet, you can kill two birds with one stone. Plus, the Fusion has 2 USB ports and a microUSB port so you can charge multiple devices at once. The should make the crowd at the outlet much easier to handle.

In terms of specs, the Fusion has Anker’s “PowerIQ” and “VoltageBoost” technologies. It’s not Qualcomm Quick Charge, but it will still charge your devices quicker than a normal wall charger or battery pack. Here are the important specs:

5,000 mAh

AC Input: 5V=2A

Micro USB Input: 5V=2A

USB Output (when plugged into AC): 5V=2.1A (2.1A Max Each Port)

USB Output (when not plugged into AC): 5V=3A (3A Max Each Port)

The PowerCore Fusion is only $25.99. It’s certainly not the biggest battery pack you can buy or the fastest wall charger, but it’s the combination of those two things that make it valuable. A 20,000 mAh battery pack isn’t much use if you forget to charge it. Convenience is the best feature of the Fusion. Do you use portable chargers? What do you use to keep your phone charged?