Mar 14th, 2017

Remember the original TAG Heuer Connected? It debuted with an asking price of $1,800, though that price quickly dropped to $1,500. Anyway, it was an ultra-luxurious option for those with the cash to spare.

As beautiful as it was, there were a couple of pitfalls. For once, it was bound to become outdated very quickly, and it was for that reason TAG Heuer even offered replacement mechanical watches whenever the watch hit its end-of-life for Android Wear updates. But perhaps even more damning was the fact that you had to like its design because there was no way to customize it.

Image Courtesy of Engadget

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, however, is different. It comes in at $1,650, which isn’t that much of a discount over the original, however it also comes with its namesake as a trait. You can take off the lugs and the straps to swap in more desirable options if the default package isn’t for you.

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Specs

  • Android Wear 2.0
  • 1.39-inch AMOLED 400×400- Pixel resolution display
  • Sapphire crystal cover glass and titanium case
  • Intel Atom Z34XX processor
  • 30 hours of battery life
  • 4GB of storage
  • 1GB of RAM
  • Water resistance to 5 ATM
  • Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

This not only solves the issue of customization, but it could even solve the issue of depreciating technology, so if the Intel-powered watch piece is no longer suitable for its Android Wear 2.0 duties, TAG Heuer could simply offer up a puck with more modern hardware. That’s just a possibility, though, and not something TAG Heuer has suggested will be the case.

Regardless, if you ever entertained the thought of buying TAG Heuer’s original smartwatch but didn’t pull the trigger due to the aforementioned concerns, this is the firing command you’ve been waiting for. It’ll be available in the US, UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore

[via Engadget]
