OnePlus is drumming up to some sort of announcement with Colette, a fashion boutique in Paris. A March 15th announcement is planned by the 2.

We can’t be sure what, exactly, it is, but the companies are emphasizing the use of a sharp shade of blue that Colette calls their own. It could be a hint that we’re getting a OnePlus phone in this bold new shade, or at least a fashionable case as part of a limited sales event.

OnePlus and Colette have partnered together previously to create pop-up sales events in Paris. They did one for the OnePlus 2 as well as the OnePlus X. To date, we haven’t seen anything with the OnePlus 3 or 3T. We’ll have more details on what’s going on tomorrow.

