Look at this phone. Well, it’s not really a phone, but a concept of one. It’s one artist’s imagination of what the Nokia C9 could look like.

As such, it’s not based on any reality, but a look at how beautiful the phone could be if Nokia wants to bring a premium knockout punch of a phone to market.

The concept artist makes use of a leather material on the rear of a metal frame, with a profound camera sensor sitting in the middle of the top. It’s bordered with distinctive stitching and looks absolutely wonderful. It’s nothing we haven’t seen other phone makers try, but if they could get it to look this good then it’d still be something to toot their horn over.

On the front is a fingerprint sensor, and on the side of the phone is a dedicated camera shutter. For hardware, the concept visualizes Snapdragon 835 processing power inside, as well as 6GB of RAM. The camera sensor? a 22.3MP Carl Zeiss setup. If only.

Let’s take some time to appreciate the work done on the concept video as a whole, though. One thing we don’t often see out of these made-up product reels is that “explosion” of parts that Apple popularized over the years, and the creator manages to make it quite beautiful and convincing here.

We’re no design experts, but we’re guessing this video could get him a job doing this somewhere. But we digress. This isn’t the Nokia C9, but we sure hope something like it is in the works.