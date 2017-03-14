Mar 14th, 2017

Look at this phone. Well, it’s not really a phone, but a concept of one. It’s one artist’s imagination of what the Nokia C9 could look like.

As such, it’s not based on any reality, but a look at how beautiful the phone could be if Nokia wants to bring a premium knockout punch of a phone to market.

The concept artist makes use of a leather material on the rear of a metal frame, with a profound camera sensor sitting in the middle of the top. It’s bordered with distinctive stitching and looks absolutely wonderful. It’s nothing we haven’t seen other phone makers try, but if they could get it to look this good then it’d still be something to toot their horn over.

On the front is a fingerprint sensor, and on the side of the phone is a dedicated camera shutter. For hardware, the concept visualizes Snapdragon 835 processing power inside, as well as 6GB of RAM. The camera sensor? a 22.3MP Carl Zeiss setup. If only.

Let’s take some time to appreciate the work done on the concept video as a whole, though. One thing we don’t often see out of these made-up product reels is that “explosion” of parts that Apple popularized over the years, and the creator manages to make it quite beautiful and convincing here.

We’re no design experts, but we’re guessing this video could get him a job doing this somewhere. But we digress. This isn’t the Nokia C9, but we sure hope something like it is in the works.
local_offer    concepts  Nokia  Nokia C9  

stars Further Reading

Nokia's 2017 flagship rumored to launch in June

Nokia unveils a trio of pure Android phones

Withings rebranded as Nokia

Withings teases new announcement at MWC 2017 Nokia keynote

BlackBerry has filed a patent infringement suit against Nokia

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertWatch John Oliver roast Samsung and their exp
closeWatch John Oliver roast Samsung and their explosive product lines [VIDEO]

Better late than never, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver pulled out all the stops in a hilarious parody video highlighting Samsung’s troubled year with explosive products.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 163: Woody @ MWC
closeMobile Roar 163: LG G6 first impressions, MWC recap, and YouTube TV

In this episode, we’re mostly talking about Mobile World Congress. Chris shares his thoughts on the LG G6 and the plethora of new phones. We also debate the merits of software buttons.

5 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 163 LIVE
closeWatch the Mobile Roar Podcast LIVE at 2PM Eastern!

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you!