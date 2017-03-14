Fossil said that all their smartwatches would be hooked up with Android Wear 2.0 this month, and they’re keeping their word. In fact, the updates are rolling out tomorrow, March 15th.

The update will hit all 3 Fossil Android Wear watches, including the Q Founder, Q Marshal, and Q Wander.

Android Wear 2.0 brings a myriad of new features, including standalone app support, direct access to Google Play to support that, Android Pay, and even the Google Assistant. Fossil also says they’re adding in more unique watch faces for those who want to change things up a little. Be on the lookout for its arrival in the days to come.

[via Hodinkee]