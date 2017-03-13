Android Nougat is seeing its own struggles when it comes to the 2016 flagships, but it seems most of those problems are gone. Now, we’re starting to see carriers begin working on releasing Nougat to devices released prior to last year.

The HTC One M9 is one of these said devices, as T-Mobile’s support page now states the carrier is testing Nougat. Some lucky owners of the device have already been receiving the update if you purchased a carrier-unlocked version. Now, everyone else is close to getting in on the action.

We’re hoping to see some type of confirmation from either T-Mobile or HTC regarding a solid timeline, but we’d put our money on the middle of next month. Regardless, if you’re an owner of the One M9, you’ll be getting Nougat on your device before you know it.

If you have already received the update to Nougat, sound off in the comments and let us know.

