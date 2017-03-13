There have been some rumblings that TAG Heuer was working on a new smartwatch, and it seems tomorrow may be the day. TAG has been teasing a new “TAG Heuer Connected” device to be coming soon, with tomorrow as the potential announcement date.

It’s a bit surprising to see TAG stick with the whole idea of a smartwatch, but maybe we’ll see something with more of a focus on fitness. Regardless, I would venture to guess that the price tag for this new smartwatch will still be out of reach for many folks.

Rumors have been scarce regarding TAG’s new smartwatch, but we have seen rumors that it will be running Android Wear. The previous rumors have also claimed that the smartwatch will feature NFC for mobile payments.

Oh well, maybe TAG Heuer will look to completely shake up the market, so be sure to keep your eyes tuned to Phandroid for more information. In the meantime, let us know what your favorite smartwatch of 2017 is so far, and if you plan to purchase a new one.