Even if Samsung’s failed Note 7 launch didn’t have much of an impact on their bottom line as some would have expected, it’s hard not to make light of the situation. By now we’ve seen all the jokes and memes the internet has to offer, but it seems John Oliver and team are only now catching wind of Samsung’s troubles.

In a segment airing on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host goes over Samsung’s difficulties with exploding phones and washer machines (oddly leaving out their involvement with now impeached president Park Geun Hye), finishing things off with an hilarious parody video highlighting Samsung’s bad PR.

It’s a good old fashioned roast and while Mr. Oliver’s jokes are admittedly pretty cheap, they still make for a good laugh. Well, for anyone other than Samsung. No worries, we’re sure Samsung will bounce back just fine once the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launch in just a few more weeks, then they continue their global domination once again.