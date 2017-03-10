Earlier this week, Motorola decided to push the Android Nougat update to the Moto Z Play Droid, but it seems that Moto isn’t done just yet. Some owners of the unlocked Moto Z Play have reported receiving the update on their devices.

Image courtesy of Android Central

After receiving the update, which may take some time to install, your build number will be upgraded to NPN25.137-24-1. Speaking of, considering the fact that the Moto Z Play Droid update weighed in at 1.5GB, we can expect the size to be about the same for the unlocked variant.

So be sure that your device is plugged in, and don’t plan on using your device for a little bit. In the meantime, give us a heads up if you’ve received the update on your Z Play and how it’s running for you.

[Android Central]