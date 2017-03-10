Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Universal Copy

Sometimes you want to copy text from an app that doesn’t support long-press to copy. Universal Copy allows you to copy text from any app. Once you activate Universal Copy, it finds text on your screen and makes it selectable. You can then copy the text like you normally would. Very handy app if you share text a lot.

DOWNLOAD: Universal Copy Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

2. Visual Timer

A simple timer can be a very handy tool for productivity. Visual Timer adds extra functionality to the typical timer. Not only can you create visually stunning timers, but you can save timers as presets for activities. The app also allows you to keep the screen on while a timer is running and other options. If you use timers a lot, consider upping your game.

DOWNLOAD: Visual Timer Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 100 – 500

3. Ektacam

Ektacam is a camera app that aims to emulate analog film effects. You can see the effects in real-time before snapping the photo, but you can also add filters after the fact. The camera also has controls fro exposure, focus, and more. If you like that retro look, this is a cool app.

DOWNLOAD: Ektacam Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 3.9/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Pinball Star

Pinball machines aren’t as popular as they once were, but pinball games have been revitalized on mobile devices. Pinball Star was three different games modes, stars to collect, and a basketball hoop. Collect 50 stars to unlock the hoop. Challenge your skills by making shots with the pinball paddle.

DOWNLOAD: Pinball Star Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 1- 5

5. Black Blue

Black Blue is a minimal puzzle game all about the ying-yang philosophy. You are competing against a black dot with a blue dot. The idea is to place your blue dot somewhere on the shape so that your line will take up more of the board. It sounds more complicated than it really is, but it’s very addictive and fun.

DOWNLOAD: Black Blue Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

