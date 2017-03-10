Mar 10th, 2017

Google has recently started to seed the March Android security patch to Nexus and Pixel devices, but it seems that not everything is kosher. According to an array of Nexus 6 owners, the latest security patch breaks the Safetynet API, as well as Android Pay.

For those unaware, SafetyNet is an API which helps Google to check to see if your bootloader has been unlocked or if you have a custom ROM installed. Due to this API being broken, Android Pay now assumes that your device is rooted and therefore has blocked the services.

Google has been made aware of the issues and has pulled the update altogether. The company has also stated that it is “investigating” the problem, so hopefully Nexus 6 owners will see a fix sooner rather than later.

It’s a little bit sloppy for Google to push a security patch with such a large issue, but that’s what happens when a device as old as the Nexus 6 is supported. Just because the patch works fine on newer devices, it doesn’t mean everything will be fine on the older ones.

[Android Police]
local_offer    Android Pay   Nexus   SafetyNet  

stars Further Reading

Wells Fargo and CITI cards don't work with AW 2.0

Android Pay on Wear 2.0 restrictions

What Android Pay looks like on Android Wear 2.0

Tag Heuer will release a new smartwatch in May

40 new banks get Android Pay

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

2

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

4

more_vertWorth Playing: Marvel Heroes 2016
close5 Reasons to Play Marvel Heroes 2016 on NVIDIA SHIELD

GeForce NOW members can now stream Marvel Heroes 2016 for free on NVIDIA SHIELD. Here’s why you don’t want to miss out on any of the action on SHIELD.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy flagship lineup size comparison
closeHere’s how the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compare to previous Samsung flagships

A new series of comparisons show off the sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compared to previous Samsung flagships, starting with the Galaxy S6.

6

more_vertThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows how sleek it is
closeThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows us how sleek the device will be

Another Galaxy S8 photo has been leaked, this time showing off how sleek the device will be along with a tempered glass screen protector for the device.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant can now interact with text messages
closeGoogle Assistant finally gets support for interacting with text messages

The latest version of Google Assistant finally includes support for reading and replying to text messages.

8

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

9

more_vertAnother image shows off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
closeHere’s a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus side by side

A new image gives us a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus side-by-side, which provides a better comparison of how these devices stack up to one another.

10

more_vertGoogle Play Store celebrates its 5th birthday
closeGoogle celebrates the Play Store’s 5th birthday by sharing the most popular content

To celebrate the 5th birthday of the Play Store, Google has shared the top installed apps and games, as well as the top movies, songs, and albums.