Mar 10th, 2017

HTC surprised everyone and unveiled 2 new smartphones in the beginning of the year with the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. The devices have not been available for purchase to those of us here in the States, but that has changed starting today.

Prices for the U Ultra start at $749 and comes in either Sapphire Blue, Ice White, or Brilliant Black. Plus, HTC is offering 25% off of select accessories to go along with your new U Ultra. As a reminder, this is for the unlocked U Ultra, meaning that it is compatible with either T-Mobile or AT&T’s networks.

HTC U Ultra Specs

  • 5.7-inch QHD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB/64GB Storage
  • 16MP UltraPixel Front Camera
  • 12MP UltraPixel 2 Rear Camera
  • 3,000mAh Battery w/ Quick Charge 3.0
  • Android 7.0 Nougat w/ HTC Sense UI

If you’re looking for a new HTC smartphone and don’t want to wait for the possibility of an HTC 11, hit the button below. Let us know if you’ve decided to snag the U Ultra and what color you’ll be getting.

Buy from HTC
local_offer    HTC   HTC U Ultra  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Save $100 on the HTC U Ultra

HTC begins shipping pre-orders for the U Ultra

HTC's Edge Sense feature teased

Hands-on: HTC U Ultra & Play

What to expect from MWC 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

2

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

4

more_vertWorth Playing: Marvel Heroes 2016
close5 Reasons to Play Marvel Heroes 2016 on NVIDIA SHIELD

GeForce NOW members can now stream Marvel Heroes 2016 for free on NVIDIA SHIELD. Here’s why you don’t want to miss out on any of the action on SHIELD.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy flagship lineup size comparison
closeHere’s how the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compare to previous Samsung flagships

A new series of comparisons show off the sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compared to previous Samsung flagships, starting with the Galaxy S6.

6

more_vertThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows how sleek it is
closeThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows us how sleek the device will be

Another Galaxy S8 photo has been leaked, this time showing off how sleek the device will be along with a tempered glass screen protector for the device.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant can now interact with text messages
closeGoogle Assistant finally gets support for interacting with text messages

The latest version of Google Assistant finally includes support for reading and replying to text messages.

8

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

9

more_vertAnother image shows off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
closeHere’s a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus side by side

A new image gives us a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus side-by-side, which provides a better comparison of how these devices stack up to one another.

10

more_vertGoogle Play Store celebrates its 5th birthday
closeGoogle celebrates the Play Store’s 5th birthday by sharing the most popular content

To celebrate the 5th birthday of the Play Store, Google has shared the top installed apps and games, as well as the top movies, songs, and albums.