HTC surprised everyone and unveiled 2 new smartphones in the beginning of the year with the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play . The devices have not been available for purchase to those of us here in the States, but that has changed starting today.

Prices for the U Ultra start at $749 and comes in either Sapphire Blue, Ice White, or Brilliant Black. Plus, HTC is offering 25% off of select accessories to go along with your new U Ultra. As a reminder, this is for the unlocked U Ultra, meaning that it is compatible with either T-Mobile or AT&T’s networks.

HTC U Ultra Specs

5.7-inch QHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

4GB RAM

32GB/64GB Storage

16MP UltraPixel Front Camera

12MP UltraPixel 2 Rear Camera

3,000mAh Battery w/ Quick Charge 3.0

Android 7.0 Nougat w/ HTC Sense UI

If you’re looking for a new HTC smartphone and don’t want to wait for the possibility of an HTC 11, hit the button below. Let us know if you’ve decided to snag the U Ultra and what color you’ll be getting.