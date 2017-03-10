Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, and has been churning out a series of interesting phones, with the latest being the Honor V9. This device was unveiled in the last week of February, but its release was limited to China.

Honor V9 (also to be known as Honor 8 Pro?) going international on April 5th 2017 – in gold, blue and black. This just went out to journos. pic.twitter.com/ys9wgqx9E6 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 9, 2017

According to @rquandt on Twitter, journalists have started receiving an invitation to an event on April 5th. At this event, its expected for Honor to make the V9 available internationally. This would be huge if Honor released another device here in the States, after the release of the Honor 6X and Honor 8.

Honor V9 Specs

Display: 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440

5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Chipset: Kirin 960 octa-core

Kirin 960 octa-core RAM and Storage: 4GB or 6GB of RAM + 64GB or 128GB of storage

4GB or 6GB of RAM + 64GB or 128GB of storage Battery: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Other Features : Fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 3

: Fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0

Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0 Dimensions: 6.97mm thin

In terms of pricing, we can base our thoughts on the pricing in China, as the base 4GB/64GB model starts at ~$377. There are two other variants, with the 6GB/64GB option going for ~$436, and the 6GB/128GB variant priced at ~$508.

We have a few weeks left until we learn more regarding Honor and Huawei’s plans, but we’re going to keep our hopes up that we’ll get it here in the States. Let us know if you would consider the Honor V9 if it does in fact make it to this side of the world.