Mar 10th, 2017

Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, and has been churning out a series of interesting phones, with the latest being the Honor V9. This device was unveiled in the last week of February, but its release was limited to China.

According to @rquandt on Twitter, journalists have started receiving an invitation to an event on April 5th. At this event, its expected for Honor to make the V9 available internationally. This would be huge if Honor released another device here in the States, after the release of the Honor 6X and Honor 8.

Honor V9 Specs

  • Display: 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440
  • Chipset: Kirin 960 octa-core
  • RAM and Storage: 4GB or 6GB of RAM + 64GB or 128GB of storage
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 3
  • Software: Android 7.0 Nougat + EMUI 5.0
  • Dimensions: 6.97mm thin

In terms of pricing, we can base our thoughts on the pricing in China, as the base 4GB/64GB model starts at ~$377. There are two other variants, with the 6GB/64GB option going for ~$436, and the 6GB/128GB variant priced at ~$508.

We have a few weeks left until we learn more regarding Honor and Huawei’s plans, but we’re going to keep our hopes up that we’ll get it here in the States. Let us know if you would consider the Honor V9 if it does in fact make it to this side of the world.
local_offer    Honor   Honor V9   Huawei  

