Yesterday, Google announced yet another messaging platform. Hangouts is being split into two products: Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet. The latter is a new enterprise platform for video calling. It’s available now to download on Android, but it’s also on other platforms.

Hangouts Meet can do video calls for up to 30 members. Since this is an enterprise product, Meet has deep integration with G Suite. It’s easy to add meetings to Google Calendar and users can join meetings from other Google apps. G Suite Enterprise subscribers are provided a dedicated phone number for meetings. Meet is essentially Google’s answer to GoToMeeting.