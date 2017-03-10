There are no secrets left regarding the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, and dbrand is looking to take advantage. The popular skin-maker has announced that it is currently offering Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus skins for pre-order.

This means you can get your favorite skins delivered by the time your new device arrives after it is released. What makes this even better is the fact that dbrand’s entire lineup of skin combinations is available. This means that you can get the sexy concrete or marble skin for your device, to keep it protected from scratches.

Pricing for dbrand’s skins starts at $9.95 for the back skin, but you can get the whole device covered for less than $20. So let us know what device you’ll be getting and what skin combination will grace your new smartphone. If you want to head over and check out the combinations, you can do so via the links below.