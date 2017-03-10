Mar 10th, 2017

It’s been a long time since Google debuted Voice Typing for Android — it was all the way back in Ice Cream Sandwich — and for some, it’s an integral part of how they communicate with others on their phone, especially while on the road or while their hands are tied.

Google’s had plenty of time to refine and tune their speech recognition and it’s today it’s a damn near flawless experience. That is until recently where an odd bug appears to be affecting a wide range of Android devices. As reported on Android Forums and Google’s own Help Forum, people have begun to notice Voice Typing repeating their sentences in the text input field.

Normally, the way Voice Typing works is Google takes your sentences and compares the words they’re fuzzy on with others that would make sense in the given context. After comparing all the possibilities, it chooses the word structure they think matches what you were trying to say. But in a strange turn of events, it appears Voice Typing is now repeating itself, often times typing out all the possible sentences it thinks you may have spoken. It’s like a snapshot into the mind of Google’s AI and it’s a little frustrating for those that rely so heavily on this service to communicate with others.

The thread on Android Forums is a long one, with all sorts of devices being affected by the strange bug. For some, the problem fixed itself on its own (after their device updated to the new Google Assistant) while others are still have no luck with the repeating sentences. while others are still have no luck with the repeating sentences.

If your device has yet to receive the Google Assistant update, you may have to wait until the roll out hits your device as their is no other real solution other than trying a different keyboard app like Swype, which use their own voice dictation software to transcribe text. It’s either that or hang tight until Google addresses this in a future update.

[Android Forums]
local_offer    Voice to text   Voice Typing  

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

2

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

4

more_vertWorth Playing: Marvel Heroes 2016
close5 Reasons to Play Marvel Heroes 2016 on NVIDIA SHIELD

GeForce NOW members can now stream Marvel Heroes 2016 for free on NVIDIA SHIELD. Here’s why you don’t want to miss out on any of the action on SHIELD.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy flagship lineup size comparison
closeHere’s how the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compare to previous Samsung flagships

A new series of comparisons show off the sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compared to previous Samsung flagships, starting with the Galaxy S6.

6

more_vertThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows how sleek it is
closeThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows us how sleek the device will be

Another Galaxy S8 photo has been leaked, this time showing off how sleek the device will be along with a tempered glass screen protector for the device.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant can now interact with text messages
closeGoogle Assistant finally gets support for interacting with text messages

The latest version of Google Assistant finally includes support for reading and replying to text messages.

8

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

9

more_vertAnother image shows off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
closeHere’s a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus side by side

A new image gives us a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus side-by-side, which provides a better comparison of how these devices stack up to one another.

10

more_vertGoogle Play Store celebrates its 5th birthday
closeGoogle celebrates the Play Store’s 5th birthday by sharing the most popular content

To celebrate the 5th birthday of the Play Store, Google has shared the top installed apps and games, as well as the top movies, songs, and albums.