Mar 9th, 2017

Google has a knack for releasing messaging platforms that are either redundant or useless. Just take a look at Allo and Duo, which will be replacing the consumer version of Hangouts at some point in time.

However, in an effort to make everyone even more confused, Google has announced the enterprise solutions for Hangouts it will be offering. Hangouts will be spilt into 2 entities: Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat.

Hangouts Meet

Hangouts Meet is Google’s new take on video calls for the enterprise sector. This new platform has been live for a few weeks, but is now making its way to more G Suite users, and allows for up to 30 members in the video call at one time, regardless of whether you’re on a computer or your mobile device.

Hangouts Meet is one of the most frictionless video conferencing systems we’ve experienced.

Jerome Knapp, Systems Admin at Braintree

As you would expect, there are some deep G Suite integrations that make it easy to add meetings to everyone’s Google Calendar. Once the meeting is ready, you’ll be able to join from Calendar, email, or “ad-hoc share”.

The Calendar event will also include all the information you need to know regarding the meeting, so you’re not left in the dark. Plus, if you need to actually call into the meeting, G Suite Enterprise subscribers will be provided with a “dedicated dial-in phone number”. Think of this as an alternative to GoTo Meeting.

Hangouts Meet is available for G Suite subscribers to begin using today, and you can check out more on it by hitting the button below.

Hangouts Meet

Hangouts Chat

 

Here we go boys and girls, Hangouts Chat will be the latest and greatest for those taking advantage of G Suite for Enterprise. We’re just kidding. Chat is just another attempt from Google to figure out how to get everyone on the same page when it comes to messaging.

This is clearly different than the Hangouts that we’ve been using for years, as it’s designed for businesses and not for regular chats. The service features a mobile app and a web client, which allows you keep track of the conversation regardless of which platform you’re using.

In addition to integrating the G Suite of applications, Google is also integrating other extensions. These extensions include integration with Asana, Zendesk, ProsperWorks, and Box. This list is far from what’s possible with Slack, but since Chat is a new product, we’re likely to see more extensions in the future.

Finally, Google has implemented a new bot into Chat. The @Meet bot will look at everyone’s Calendar and then find the best time for a meeting. There are also other bots from the likes of Asana which will allow you to either add tasks or participants in a specific project.

All in all, Google has a lot of work to do if it wants to catch up to Slack, but this could be the solution that G Suite users have been looking for. Especially if your company already paid Google the boat-load of money it costs to integrate its special services.

Unlike Meet, Hangouts Chat is not available for everyone just yet. However, you can hit the button below to apply for the Early Adopted Program, provided that you are a current G Suite customer.

Hangouts Chat

Conclusion

I don’t know about you, but this seems like a half-hearted attempt at competing with the likes of Slack. However, with Slack’s recent integration with video calls, we’re still unsure why Google decided to split chat and video calls up.

The other problem here is that Google still hasn’t stated what will be happening to the current version of Hangouts that we continue to use. Hopefully this will be cleared up in the coming weeks or months. Well, hopefully Google just leaves it alone and lets us continue to use it, or integrate some of our favorite features (SMS) into Allo.

[Google Blog]
local_offer    Google  Hangouts  Hangouts Chat  Hangouts Meet  

stars Further Reading

Google Assistant is coming to your phone soon

Some Pixel owners reporting mic hardware defect

Movado announces 5 Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

Google introduces replacement facepads for the Daydream View

Nougat only on 2.8% of Android devices so far

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

2

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

4

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

5

more_vertDeal: Samsung Gear S2 for $129
closeDeal: Samsung’s Gear S2 is just $129 at Groupon

If you want a Samsung smartwatch but can’t quite shell out many hundreds to snag one, turn your attention to Groupon. Right now, you can get yourself a Samsung Gear S2 for just $129.

6

more_vertWorth Playing: Marvel Heroes 2016
close5 Reasons to Play Marvel Heroes 2016 on NVIDIA SHIELD

GeForce NOW members can now stream Marvel Heroes 2016 for free on NVIDIA SHIELD. Here’s why you don’t want to miss out on any of the action on SHIELD.

7

more_vertJoin the Gboard and Play Services beta today
closeGoogle opens beta registration for Gboard and Google Play Services

Google has made it possible for users to join the beta program for the Gboard application, as well as Google Play Services.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy flagship lineup size comparison
closeHere’s how the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compare to previous Samsung flagships

A new series of comparisons show off the sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus compared to previous Samsung flagships, starting with the Galaxy S6.

9

more_vertThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows how sleek it is
closeThe latest Galaxy S8 leak shows us how sleek the device will be

Another Galaxy S8 photo has been leaked, this time showing off how sleek the device will be along with a tempered glass screen protector for the device.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant can now interact with text messages
closeGoogle Assistant finally gets support for interacting with text messages

The latest version of Google Assistant finally includes support for reading and replying to text messages.