Earlier this week, WikiLeaks released more than 8,000 documents that revealed how the CIA targets Android phones. Naturally, this freaked out a lot of Android users, but there might not be much to worry about. Google says Android and Chrome are already able to defend against some of the vulnerabilities.

“As we’ve reviewed the documents, we’re confident that security updates and protections in both Chrome and Android already shield users from many of these alleged vulnerabilities. Our analysis is ongoing and we will implement any further necessary protections. We’ve always made security a top priority and we continue to invest in our defenses.”

The documents go back to 2013, but Google says they already shield against many of the “alleged” vulnerabilities. We don’t know exactly when those security measures were put in place. It’s also important to note that Google said “many” of the vulnerabilities are protected, but not all. And Android was not alone in this discovery. The documents also mentioned iPhones and TVs.

[via Recode]