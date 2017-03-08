Mar 8th, 2017

It seems that every day brings us another look at either the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, or both devices. Today is no different as we have been graced with some hi-resolution shots of the device, along with a screen protector for the device.

The images don’t show off the rear of the device or anything, but we do get a better look at how sleek these devices will be. We also get a look at what appears to be a tempered glass screen protector for the device.

Let us know what you think about this latest batch of leaks, and whether you will be purchasing the latest Samsung flagship, or if you’ll be opting for the LG G6.

