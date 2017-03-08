Mar 8th, 2017

We knew that there would be more smartwatches being released this year after Google introduced Android Wear 2.0. What we didn’t know was who would be participating in the festivities, but now we are getting a better idea.

After seeing Google partner with LG for the Watch Sport and Watch Style, Movado has announced a new partnership with Google. The new smartwatches will be “designed specifically for Android Wear 2.0” and will launch later this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Movado, a longtime leader and one of the most iconic brands in the watch industry. With our combined expertise in watchmaking, design and software, we are able to create a beautiful yet functional timepiece that helps people live their everyday lives.”

David Singleton, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google

However, these won’t be your run of the mill smartwatches, as pricing for the lineup will begin at $495. That’s quite a steep price to get Android Wear on your wrist, and one that many of us will likely steer clear of.

The 5 new smartwatches, in addition to being powered by Android Wear 2.0, will also include the ability to use Android Pay on your wrist. The watches will also feature various customizable options, including “3-4 customizable elements including features such as a wide array of complications, backgrounds, and watch hands.”

We’ll learn more about these smartwatches after they are unveiled at Baselworld 2017, which is scheduled to kick off on March 23rd.

[PR Newswire]
local_offer    Android Wear 2.0   Google   Movado  

stars Further Reading

Google introduces replacement facepads for the Daydream View

Nougat only on 2.8% of Android devices so far

Rumor says Pixel 2 won't have a headphone jack

Fake news sites are making Google Home unreliable

Google Play Store celebrates its 5th birthday

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

2

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

4

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

5

more_vertDeal: Samsung Gear S2 for $129
closeDeal: Samsung’s Gear S2 is just $129 at Groupon

If you want a Samsung smartwatch but can’t quite shell out many hundreds to snag one, turn your attention to Groupon. Right now, you can get yourself a Samsung Gear S2 for just $129.

6

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

7

more_vertGoogle tests trending news
closeGoogle Now begins showing trending news stories

Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

8

more_vertJoin the Gboard and Play Services beta today
closeGoogle opens beta registration for Gboard and Google Play Services

Google has made it possible for users to join the beta program for the Gboard application, as well as Google Play Services.

9

more_vertWorth Playing: Marvel Heroes 2016
close5 Reasons to Play Marvel Heroes 2016 on NVIDIA SHIELD

GeForce NOW members can now stream Marvel Heroes 2016 for free on NVIDIA SHIELD. Here’s why you don’t want to miss out on any of the action on SHIELD.

10

more_vertNew malware comes to Android
closeSome Play Store apps have been infected with malware designed for Windows

New malware has been discovered on the Play Store, affecting over 130 apps, but it seems the malware was designed for Windows.