We knew that there would be more smartwatches being released this year after Google introduced Android Wear 2.0. What we didn’t know was who would be participating in the festivities, but now we are getting a better idea.

After seeing Google partner with LG for the Watch Sport and Watch Style, Movado has announced a new partnership with Google. The new smartwatches will be “designed specifically for Android Wear 2.0” and will launch later this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Movado, a longtime leader and one of the most iconic brands in the watch industry. With our combined expertise in watchmaking, design and software, we are able to create a beautiful yet functional timepiece that helps people live their everyday lives.” David Singleton, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google

However, these won’t be your run of the mill smartwatches, as pricing for the lineup will begin at $495. That’s quite a steep price to get Android Wear on your wrist, and one that many of us will likely steer clear of.

The 5 new smartwatches, in addition to being powered by Android Wear 2.0, will also include the ability to use Android Pay on your wrist. The watches will also feature various customizable options, including “3-4 customizable elements including features such as a wide array of complications, backgrounds, and watch hands.”

We’ll learn more about these smartwatches after they are unveiled at Baselworld 2017, which is scheduled to kick off on March 23rd.

[PR Newswire]