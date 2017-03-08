We’ve back with another look at the LG G6 ’s camera. Since we’ve already shown you countless photos captured with LG’s new flagship smartphone, we’ll be taking a look at how the photo quality compares to that of the iPhone 7.

For reference, the G6 is equipped with dual-13 megapixel sensors, the main one featuring a 71-degree f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. The iPhone 7 also has OIS and phase detect autofocus, but it has a lower resolution 12MP sensor that’s paired with a 75-degree f/1.8 lens.

So, what’s your take on the photos we’ve shared? Is the G6’s camera good enough to go head-to-head with the latest iPhone? Leave us a comment and share your thoughts.

If you need a closer look at the images, check out the gallery below or download the full resolution images.

LG G6 versus Apple iPhone 7 gallery

Additional LG G6 Coverage