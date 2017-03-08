According to the latest distribution numbers, Android Nougat is only on 2.8% of devices. That hasn’t stopped Google from working on the next version, and we could see it sooner than expected. According to sources at VentureBeat, Android O will be shown off at Google I/O this May.

The report also mentions a few new features that we’ll see in Android O. One feature is called “Copy Less.” It’s meant to make life easier by cutting down on the things you have to copy and paste. For example, if you’re trying to send an address from an app, Gboard would show a suggestion when you type “it’s at.”

Another feature is the ability to link information to the appropriate app. Tapping a phone number would automatically open the dialer, addresses would open Maps, etc. The last feature is the least likely to make Android O. Gestures would be available on any screen. Draw a big “C” anywhere to open the Calendar app.

How do you feel about seeing Android O already? Does your device have Android Nougat yet?