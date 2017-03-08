Mar 8th, 2017

We’ve seen lots of leaked images and some videos of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. However, something we aren’t so sure about are the dimensions of both upcoming devices.

Thanks to @OnLeaks, we not only have a better look at the dimensions, but we also can see how the S8 and S8 Plus will stack up to previous Samsung flagships. Starting with the Galaxy S6, and going all the way up to the Galaxy S8 Plus, you can see the steady increase in size that Samsung has been giving us over the years.

In fact, the Galaxy S8 Plus will be even larger than the mammoth Galaxy Note 7, which is saying something. Then, once you factor in the “Infinity Display” and slimmer bezels, and the Galaxy S8 Plus could be a pain to use, or it could be the best thing since sliced bread.

Although I personally won’t be getting one, Samsung is definitely looking to buck the trend of traditional-looking smartphones in 2017. Hopefully, we’ll see more and more companies opt for a bezel-less display, with Samsung and LG leading the charge.

[Twitter]
