Along with the new Pixel and Pixel XL , Google introduced the Daydream View VR headset. The headset works with any Daydream-compatible device, but since it’s already been a few months, it’s likely that your facepad is starting wear out a bit.

Luckily, Google integrated the ability to replace the facepad in the Daydream View and has started selling replacements. Priced at just $15, you can head over to the Google Store, pick one up, and easily swap out the old for the new.

This will help if you’re one who loves to use VR and has been wearing out the facepad which was included on your headset. The other possible use is that you are a germaphobe, and don’t want to share the headset with others. This replacement facepad will allow you to swap your own out, while allowing others to test out and enjoy the new VR experience.

Hit the button below if you’re looking to pick one up, and let us know how your Daydream View headset has been holding up over the past few months.