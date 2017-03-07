Mar 7th, 2017

The Tomb Raider reboot is a stunning accomplishment that has rejuvenated the award-winning adventure series starring Lara Croft. Featuring vastly improved gameplay and a deep upgrade system, the game is now available to download on NVIDIA SHIELD TV. It also offers a compelling storyline that gives gamers a glimpse into Lara’s transformation from an innocent academic into a brave heroine. Tomb Raider proves to be a technically superior Android game, too, pushing the boundaries of the powerful SHIELD hardware with its visual prowess.

The launch of Tomb Raider on NVIDIA Shield TV highlights the immense power of SHIELD TV and its ability to handle the latest games. It’s also a testament to the talent at Lightspeed Studios, the team responsible for bringing multiple hits to SHIELD including Half-Life 2, Metal Gear Rising, Resident Evil 5 and the Borderlands series. That experience came in handy when it was time to work on Lara Croft’s return.

“Bringing previous titles to the SHIELD platform has given our team insight into how best we can push the limits of our own platform,” says Blair Yakimovich, Project Manager at Lightspeed Studios. “Each game we optimize for SHIELD gives the team valuable experience which we can bring to the next project.”

The team’s skill is readily on display with Tomb Raider. The SHIELD version jumps off the screen with gorgeous graphics, impressive detail, and smooth framerates. How was the team able to retain the game’s next-gen graphics? By employing a lot of technical know-how.

“The team was able to take advantage of the latest OpenGL extensions to recreate the game’s stunning visuals on the SHIELD platform, delivering a high-quality experience on Android,” Yakimovich says. “The SHIELD’s impressive hardware capabilities also make high-end visual effects like motion-blur, multi-layer water effects, and SSAO (screen space ambient occlusion) for the most realistic lighting possible.”

The result is a great Tomb Raider experience. But bringing a game like Tomb Raider to SHIELD was no easy feat.

“There are several challenges faced when bringing a AAA game from PC/console to a new device,” Yakimovich admits. “For example, PC games are designed to run on an x86-based processor, but on the SHIELD, our developers have to optimize the game to run on an ARM-based chip.”

Bringing Lara Croft’s epic adventure to a whole new audience of gamers on SHIELD was a rewarding experience for the team at Lightspeed Studios.

“We are ecstatic that Android devices like SHIELD TV can bring top-notch, next-gen gaming experiences to a wider audience,” Yakimovich says. “With its ever-increasing catalogue of games, SHIELD TV is an enticing solution for Android gamers who have an appetite for AAA content.”

Tomb Raider is now available to download on SHIELD TV for $14.99, which is 25 percent off the game’s regular full price on Steam. Don’t own a SHIELD TV yet? Go here to add NVIDIA’s powerful and versatile entertainment platform to your life.
local_offer    NVIDIA   Nvidia Shield TV   Tomb Raider  

stars Further Reading

Worth Playing: Marvel Heroes 2016

New NVIDIA Shield Games

SHIELD tablets getting Nougat

NVIDIA SHIELD Pro goes on sale

2nd gen. Shield TV remote is same design, different features

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

2

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

4

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

5

more_vertDeal: Samsung Gear S2 for $129
closeDeal: Samsung’s Gear S2 is just $129 at Groupon

If you want a Samsung smartwatch but can’t quite shell out many hundreds to snag one, turn your attention to Groupon. Right now, you can get yourself a Samsung Gear S2 for just $129.

6

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

7

more_vertGoogle tests trending news
closeGoogle Now begins showing trending news stories

Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

8

more_vertJoin the Gboard and Play Services beta today
closeGoogle opens beta registration for Gboard and Google Play Services

Google has made it possible for users to join the beta program for the Gboard application, as well as Google Play Services.

9

more_vertNew malware comes to Android
closeSome Play Store apps have been infected with malware designed for Windows

New malware has been discovered on the Play Store, affecting over 130 apps, but it seems the malware was designed for Windows.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy S8 is shown off again in new images
closeThe Galaxy S8 gets shown off in new images, again

A series of new images claim to show off a working Galaxy S8, and reveal details regarding the front and sides of the device.