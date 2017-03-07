Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son is betting big on Trump’s economy as he announced last year that he would bring 50,000 jobs to the United States through a $100 billion technology fund. Son owns SoftBank, which has the controlling interest in the struggling US carrier Sprint.

It appears as though Son and his advisers are considering multiple deals for the company, including a long-rumored merger with T-Mobile. However, there are some hints that SoftBank could be courting telecom giant Comcast.

It was reported by The New York Times that last month, SoftBank executives spent a day in Washington talking with senior advisors on Trump’s economic team. However, Sprint and other telecom giants are prohibited from making deals until after a spectrum auction ends in April.