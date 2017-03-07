Some people are even more impatient to get their hands on a new device than those of us here at Phandroid. However, that doesn’t mean you should compromise or fall for picking up a clone.

With more and more rumors coming on a daily basis, the Galaxy S8 is making it into the news headlines for just about everyone. This may encourage someone who’s a bit uninformed from picking up a clone, thinking it’s the real deal.

Some of these clones look so good that you wouldn’t know the difference between it and the leaked pictures. However, with one batch, there’s a dead-giveaway that should let you know if you got taken advantage of. First, Samsung’s branding has made an appearance at the bottom of the display on these clones.

Looking at previous leaks and renders, this won’t be the case when Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Another dead-giveaway is the fingerprint scanner placement. On one particular clone, the scanner is placed on the left, instead of the right.

Just remember, despite numerous news outlets posting a slew of information and leaks regarding the device, Samsung has not officially launched its 2017 flagship. The company will be unveiling the device on March 29th in NYC, with the device becoming available in early April.

[SamMobile]