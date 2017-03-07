MWC 2017 saw the launch of Nokia’s mid-range lineup with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. However, 2017 is going to be a fun one for those are hoping to Nokia to get back on track.

A new rumor claims that Nokia’s 2017 flagship will be launching in June of this year. Part of the reason for the delay is due to the HMD Global wanting to use the Snapdragon 835, which has been rumored to be one of the reasons for the Galaxy S8 delay.

The rumor also claims that there will be two different variants, with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything regarding specific screen sizes, instead settling for a “big” and a “small” screen. However, we are expecting to see a 23MP camera, full-metal build, and pricing to begin around $580 in China.

Hopefully we’ll see more information regarding the new Nokia flagship, and hopefully it won’t be limited to being released in select markets. Let us know what you would like to see from Nokia and HMD Global later this year.

[PocketNow]