Mar 7th, 2017

In a move that doesn’t surprise anyone, Google has removed the Michael Kors lineup of smartwatches from its online storefront. Now, when navigating to the Smartwatches section of the Google Store, you are only presented with the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport.

It’s unknown whether we’ll see a reboot of these smartwatches anytime soon, but Fossil has already confirmed it plans to launch 300 new wearables over the course of 2017. We’ll just have to wait and see what’s in the cards for the Michael Kors sub-brand.

The Access Bradshaw and Access Dylan attempted to turn heads with their unique, but classic designs. However, with prices starting at $350, this likely priced many potential buyers out of the market, forcing them to look elsewhere. Hopefully, we’ll see new options on the horizon, because it will be nice to see Google’s Android Wear 2.0 lineup grow with new devices in 2017.

If you were looking to snag either the Access Bradshaw or Access Dylan, you can still do so from the Michael Kors website here.

[Android Police]
