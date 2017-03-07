Mar 7th, 2017

When someone says Fitbit, you almost instantly know that they are talking about some type of wearable device. Maybe, you are reminded of the fact that Fitbit purchased Pebble and will be shutting down the services for your favorite e-paper smartwatch.

Regardless, it’s been a little over a year since the Fitbit Alta was announced, and the company announced its successor yesterday. The Fitbit Alta HR is the latest product from the fitness tracker juggernaut.

The Alta HR is aesthetically the same as its predecessor, with an LCD display which shows off various aspects of your workout. However, the difference lies on the underside of the Alta HR, as you now have access to a heart-rate monitor.

 

The Fitbit Alta was already a fitness tracker with a slim-profile, but the new Alta HR is being touted as the slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart-rate tracking device. This is a rather impressive claim, considering all of the new fitness trackers which have been released over the course of the last year.

In addition to being able to keep track of your heart rate, Fitbit is also adding new sleep tracking modes to its lineup of fitness trackers which include heart-rate monitors. Sleep Stages takes advantage of the information obtained by your wearable and calculates how long you spend sleeping in the different sleep cycles. Once calculated, this information will give you a better understanding of your sleep patterns.

The 2nd new feature is Sleep Insights. This feature takes everything into consideration that is tracked by your Fitbit. From there, you will be able to learn more about different methods on how to improve your sleep on a night-to-night basis.

Pre-orders for the Fitbit Alta HR are already live, with pricing to begin at $149.95. There are also 6 different color combinations to choose from, along with 4 different accessory bands which can be used. There are also 2 Special Edition variants available: Black/Gunmetal Stainless Steel and Soft Pink/22k Rose Gold Plated and are priced at $179.95.

Finally, the Fitbit Alta HR is shipping in early April, while the new sleep tracking features will begin rolling out to existing products at the end of March. Let us know what you think about the Fitbit Alta HR and if you’ll be looking to pick one up.

Pre-order the Fitbit Alta HR
