Today seems to be a somewhat busy day for OEMs as we’re seeing another device updated with Android Nougat. Earlier today, AT&T started rolling Nougat out to the Galaxy S7 Active. Now, owners of the Moto Z Play Droid are starting to receive the update.

Once updated, your device will be graced with the NDNS25.137-24-1-2 software version. This will mark the final device from the Moto Z Droid lineup to receive the update to Android 7.0 Nougat, as the Moto Z Droid and Force Droid have already been updated.

If you see the update make its way to your device, let us know how it’s running for you.

[Droid Life | Verizon]