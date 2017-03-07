Android Nougat is continuing to slowly roll out to compatible devices across the country, but owners of the Galaxy S7 Active can rejoice. A few users have claimed that the AT&T variant has started to receive the update.

The update is a bit heavier than your average bug fix, but you’ll be greeted with the new Grace UX and all of the greatest features of Nougat. As for the size of the update, it weighs in at a heavy 1.5GB.

AT&T has yet to make any type of official announcement, and hasn’t even posted the software update to the support page for the Galaxy S7 Active. However, that’s likely a formality as the company will update the web once everything is kosher.

Sound off in the comments below, and let us know whether you’ve received the update on your device.

[Droid Life]