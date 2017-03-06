We’re into March which means Google is just about ready to release the March Android security patch. Verizon has leaked the goods a bit early, as the carrier has published the software update information on its support pages for the Pixel and Pixel XL .

The software build number for both the Pixel and Pixel XL will be updated to version NOF27B. Unfortunately, the update page from Verizon doesn’t share which vulnerabilities were patched, but we’ll likely see an update from Google later today.

What Verizon has shared is that the update includes Bluetooth fixes to “increase reliability of sending and receiving calls with the Honda Bluetooth Carkit”. This could also include the fix for the other Bluetooth issues which have been reportedly plaguing devices.

If you receive the update, give us a heads up in the comments below and let us know whether you seen improved Bluetooth reliability.

