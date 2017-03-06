Mar 6th, 2017

Nintendo’s newest console comes with two tiny, removable controllers called the Joy-Cons. They’re the only control scheme that ships with the new console and while they may look a bit unorthodox, they’re actually pretty comfortable to hold. They also act as standard Bluetooth controllers that can be paired with other devices, which means they’re just about the perfect tiny controller for Android.

The controller itself is pretty small and has the same button setup as an SNES controller, which means you’ll have a D-Pad, 4 face buttons, and two shoulder buttons for your needs. Nintendo says you can expect about 20 hours on one charge for the Joy-Cons, which means they’re the perfect controller to throw in your bag or pocket and have in case of boredom throughout your day.

The only downside is that if you’re not a Nintendo Switch enthusiast and you want to pick up a set of these to try out as standard Bluetooth controllers, they’ll set you back $79.99. That’s more expensive than both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, but given you get two of them in one package and their massive portability, they’re not a bad investment for serious gamers.

Joy-Con Controllers on Amazon
 
