Mar 6th, 2017

A couple of weeks ago, we reported on a rumor that suggested Samsung would consider refurbishing spare Galaxy Note 7 phones laying around by retrofitting them with safer batteries and selling them in emerging markets like Indonesia and Vietnam. It only took Samsung a day later to come out and deny that rumor, but a new report suggests they may be working on the idea anyway.

The report from SamMobile says that Samsung is considering a refurbished Galaxy Note 7 for the South Korean market with the model number SM-N935, which differs from the SM-N930 model number of the original handset. SamMobile is quick to point out that this hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung (it’s actually been explicitly denied) but it’s possible Samsung wants to keep the wraps on this until the Galaxy S8 is officially out in the wild.

Samsung has found itself under pressure to do something with the millions of recalled and unsold Galaxy Note 7 devices sitting in its warehouses. Most recently, Greenpeace protestors interrupted the company’s Mobile World Congress presentation and the unveiling of the Galaxy Tab S3 to pressure Samsung to do something with the unused parts.

local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 7   South Korea  

stars Further Reading

Samsung pushes back Galaxy S8 release date by a week

Android Nougat comes to the Verizon Galaxy S7

More leaks show off the Galaxy S8

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 may begin on April 10th

Deal: Samsung Gear S2 for $129

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod has launched on IndieGogo
closeThis new Moto Mod will change how you interact with your Moto Z

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to change how we interact with our smartphones and has just opened up its IndieGogo campaign.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

4

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

5

more_vertDeal: Samsung Gear S2 for $129
closeDeal: Samsung’s Gear S2 is just $129 at Groupon

If you want a Samsung smartwatch but can’t quite shell out many hundreds to snag one, turn your attention to Groupon. Right now, you can get yourself a Samsung Gear S2 for just $129.

6

more_vertGoogle tests trending news
closeGoogle Now begins showing trending news stories

Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

7

more_vertMore leaks show off the Galaxy S8
closeSomeone leaked the Galaxy S8 even though the sticker says not to

A series of the new leaks show off the Galaxy S8 in a potato video, while new images show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in high-resolution quality.

8

more_vertJoin the Gboard and Play Services beta today
closeGoogle opens beta registration for Gboard and Google Play Services

Google has made it possible for users to join the beta program for the Gboard application, as well as Google Play Services.

9

more_vertNew malware comes to Android
closeSome Play Store apps have been infected with malware designed for Windows

New malware has been discovered on the Play Store, affecting over 130 apps, but it seems the malware was designed for Windows.

10

more_vertYouTube TV vs competition
closeYouTube TV vs Playstation Vue vs Sling TV vs DirecTV Now

YouTube TV will have to compete with Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and DirecTV Now. Which streaming TV service is best for you? Let’s find out.