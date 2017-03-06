A couple of weeks ago, we reported on a rumor that suggested Samsung would consider refurbishing spare Galaxy Note 7 phones laying around by retrofitting them with safer batteries and selling them in emerging markets like Indonesia and Vietnam. It only took Samsung a day later to come out and deny that rumor, but a new report suggests they may be working on the idea anyway.

The report from SamMobile says that Samsung is considering a refurbished Galaxy Note 7 for the South Korean market with the model number SM-N935, which differs from the SM-N930 model number of the original handset. SamMobile is quick to point out that this hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung (it’s actually been explicitly denied) but it’s possible Samsung wants to keep the wraps on this until the Galaxy S8 is officially out in the wild.

Samsung has found itself under pressure to do something with the millions of recalled and unsold Galaxy Note 7 devices sitting in its warehouses. Most recently, Greenpeace protestors interrupted the company’s Mobile World Congress presentation and the unveiling of the Galaxy Tab S3 to pressure Samsung to do something with the unused parts.