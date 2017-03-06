Mar 6th, 2017

The LG G6 wasn’t able to steal the show at MWC 2017, as that title went to the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. However, that hasn’t stopped the ball from rolling for LG. The company has confirmed that the G6 has been pre-ordered 40,000 times ahead of its official release.

What makes this number so impressive is the fact that it was reached in just 4 days, despite being powered by the Snapdragon 821, which was released last year. It’s also important to note that these numbers don’t come from major markets such as the US, as pre-orders have yet to open for the device. LG has also confirmed that the G6 will launch in Korea on March 10th while being priced at 899,800 won (~$779).

However the LG fun doesn’t stop there. A report over the weekend seemingly confirmed LG’s plans to update both the LG G4 and LG V10 with Android Nougat. Unfortunately, owners of those devices will have to wait for some time before receiving the update.

The report claims that the V10 will be updated in the 2nd half of 2017, while the G4 will be updated in Q3 2017. These are some vague timelines, but at least you’ll be able to get the official version of Nougat on your device at some point in time.

Let us know if you’ll be holding out hope for Nougat on your V10 or G4, or if you think LG will reverse its course at some point in time.

[9to5Google |  Yonhap News]
local_offer    LG   LG G4   LG G6   LG V10  

