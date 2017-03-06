Mar 6th, 2017

A number of new processors are debuting this year on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8. These new processors use a 10nm FinFET technology. We usually don’t get into the finer details of how processors are made, but in this case, it’s affecting the release date of several new flagship phones.

All you need to know about the 10nm FinFET process is it allows the chips to be more efficient and use less power. This process can be found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Exynos 9 (8895), and MediaTek Helio X30. Poor production rates at foundries have pushed back smartphones that use those processors, including the Galaxy S8.

The report claims that the low yield rates have already pushed back the Galaxy S8 once. Samsung may have been planning for a MWC announcement, but this situation forced them to wait until late March. Hopefully, the release isn’t delayed even more.

[via Digitimes]
local_offer    Qualcomm Snapdragon 835   Samsung Exynos   Samsung Galaxy S8  

