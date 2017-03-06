You can never have too many accessories for your smartphone and if you’re anything like me, you’re always scrounging around the net in search of the hottest deals. Well if you hurry, you can score some pretty nice deals on a few great Anker products as part of Amazon’s “Deal of the Day” promo. They’re only good for the next 10 hours, so don’t waste any time.

First up is Anker’s 5-port charinging hub — a necessity for anyone looking to charge more than one device — marked down to $27. The best part about the charger is it features dual Quick Charge 3.0 ports, providing maximum charging speeds for your LG G5 , HTC 10 , LeEco device, or ZTE Axon 7. I have mine attached to an extension cable that runs underneath my couch so a charger is always at arms length.

Another discounted Anker product is their PowerCore Speed 20000 QC portable charger. This battery pack carries a hefty 20,000mAh capacity and comes outfitted with dual USB charging ports, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0. At $35, it’s a great way to keep your power hungry devices juiced up on the go. For anyone that recently picked up the Nintendo Switch, this could be just what the doctor ordered.