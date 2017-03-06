Android Nougat has already been released for just about every other variant of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, except for Verizon. The carrier has finally confirmed the Android 7.0 update has started rolling out to devices, giving users access to the latest and greatest features.

Verizon customers previously had access to Android Nougat through the Galaxy Beta Program, but that was closed after just a month, leaving users to either go back to Android 6.0 or stay on a beta which may become unstable. However, after watching AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint owners get the update, those on Verizon can finally join in on the fun.

There isn’t a mention of how large the update actually is, but Verizon’s support pages suggest plugging the device in, while being connected to Wi-Fi. After you’ve been prompted to update via the OTA update, you can let everything download and simmer, before getting Nougat on your favorite Galaxy smartphone.

In addition to bringing the Android Nougat update to the device, you will also be provided with the February Android security patch. Although we are now into March, you can’t really ask for too much more from Samsung and Verizon.

If you’ve received the update to Nougat, sound off in the comments and let us know how it’s running.

[The Android Soul | Verizon 1, 2]