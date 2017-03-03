Xiaomi is following in the footsteps of Huawei by releasing devices with excellent hardware and great spec sheets. The next flagship from the company will be named the Xiaomi Mi 6 and we’ve already seen a few leaks regarding the next Xiaomi flagship.

However, a new batch of rumors are making their rounds which confirm the release date, as well as some specs that we’ve already seen. According to said rumors, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 6 on April 16th, but it’s unknown whether we will see an announcement before then.

As for the specs, the Mi 6 is expected to be the first Chinese smartphone which features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Previous rumors had suggested that Xiaomi would be under-clocking the processor on the Mi 6, but that has seemingly been debunked.

We are also looking to see a display measuring in at 5.2-inches, along with a ceramic body and an extremely high-quality camera. Finally, the rumor suggests that pricing will begin at about $290 for the base model Mi 6, with the 6GB/128GB variant with a ceramic body will be priced at $365.

[GizmoChina]