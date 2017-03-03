Mar 3rd, 2017

 

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week

#10 – Pixel Bluetooth Bug

47 likes – A bug with the Pixel and Pixel XL caused a lot of headaches as it would randomly turn off the Bluetooth connection. However, Google has identified the issue and will be releasing a fix for it sooner rather than later.

#9 – Galaxy S8 Press Render

48 likes – The Samsung Galaxy S8 was leaked in another press render, this time from notorious leaker, @evleaks. The render shows off the front of the Galaxy S8 with the display turned on and the lock screen showing.

#8 – iPhone vs Android Performance

50 likes – A new report claims that the failure rate for iOS devices is much higher than Android devices. The failure rate has been trending upwards (or downwards) for the last few quarters.

#7 – YouTube TV

50 likes – Google has announced a new streaming TV platform by the name of YouTube TV. The service will launch in the US later this Spring for $35 per month.

#6 – Google Public Campus

50 likes – Google has shared plans to create a public campus, complete with trails and the ability to walk through the Google community.

#5 – Android Nougat Quick Settings Apps

52 likes – A new video from Android Police showcases different applications which take advantage of the customizable Quick Settings tiles in Android Nougat.

#4 – Dark Mode Apps

53 likes – The community for r/Android has compiled a list of the best applications which take advantage of Dark Mode in Android.

#3 – Google Streaming TV Service Rumor

54 likes – Leading up to the official YouTube TV announcement, a rumor was circulating stating that Google would be unveiling the TV streaming service the same day.

#2 – Google Assistant Rollout

57 likes – Google officially announced that Assistant had started rolling out to owners of compatible Android devices in the US.

#1 – Google Photos Update

58 likes – A recent update to Google Photos shows evidence that the ability to archive photos will be coming. The APK teardown also showed that Google may be improving support for RAW images.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

