Mar 3rd, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. VolumeSlider

VolumeSlider is a handy app that allows you to adjust the volume by sliding your finger along the edge of the display. This is great if your volume buttons are broken or in a place that’s hard to reach with one hand. If you buy the ad-free version for $1 you can control 4 volume streams at the same time.

DOWNLOAD: VolumeSlider

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

2. Bard – Video Assembler

Bard is a fun app that allows you to make celebrities and YouTubers say anything you want. The app takes videos from YouTube and breaks them down by words. You then simply rearrange the words to make a phrase and the video will be chopped together.

DOWNLOAD: Bard – Video Assembler

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. RadioPublic

RadioPublic is a podcast app that gives you access to over 250,000 podcasts. There are a lot of podcast apps, but this one focuses on discovery. You can find new podcasts that have been handpicked by experts and fans. The app even has real human beings that can be asked for personal recommendations.

DOWNLOAD: RadioPublic

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Qorbit

Qorbit is a puzzle arcade game to improve your peripheral view field and reaction time. The game is all about timing when the “planets” fall and stop. It’s sort of like Tetris from all four directions. Get 5 planets of the same color together to clear them. Any planets that fall outside of the orbit are negative points.

DOWNLOAD: Qorbit (Unreleased)

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: N/A
  • Installs: 100 – 500

5. Indefinite: Interrogation Game

In this game, you are a suspect in a terrorist interrogation, but it’s unfair. Answer questions carefully and don’t forget your responses. As you’re questioned, you will unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Each question you answer uncovers a part of the mystery.

DOWNLOAD: Indefinite: Interrogation Game

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Download This  

stars Further Reading

Top Apps & Games [Feb 24]

Top 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]

Top 5 Apps/Games - Feb 10

Top 5 Apps & Games [Feb 3]

Top Apps & Games Jan 27

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

4

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

5

more_vertGoogle tests trending news
closeGoogle Now begins showing trending news stories

Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

6

more_vertNew malware comes to Android
closeSome Play Store apps have been infected with malware designed for Windows

New malware has been discovered on the Play Store, affecting over 130 apps, but it seems the malware was designed for Windows.

7

more_vertYouTube live TV service
closeYouTube is launching a streaming TV service for $35

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about YouTube’s plans to launch a TV streaming service, but now it’s official. YouTube has announced a new streaming service that will mix live TV with online video.

8

more_vertJoin the Gbaord and Play Services beta today
closeGoogle opens beta registration for Gboard and Google Play Services

Google has made it possible for users to join the beta program for the Gboard application, as well as Google Play Services.

9

more_vertNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 in action
closeNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in action

2 new videos have surfaced which claim to show off the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus ahead of their official unveiling in March.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy S8 is shown off again in new images
closeThe Galaxy S8 gets shown off in new images, again

A series of new images claim to show off a working Galaxy S8, and reveal details regarding the front and sides of the device.