Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. VolumeSlider

VolumeSlider is a handy app that allows you to adjust the volume by sliding your finger along the edge of the display. This is great if your volume buttons are broken or in a place that’s hard to reach with one hand. If you buy the ad-free version for $1 you can control 4 volume streams at the same time.

DOWNLOAD: VolumeSlider Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

2. Bard – Video Assembler

Bard is a fun app that allows you to make celebrities and YouTubers say anything you want. The app takes videos from YouTube and breaks them down by words. You then simply rearrange the words to make a phrase and the video will be chopped together.

DOWNLOAD: Bard – Video Assembler Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. RadioPublic

RadioPublic is a podcast app that gives you access to over 250,000 podcasts. There are a lot of podcast apps, but this one focuses on discovery. You can find new podcasts that have been handpicked by experts and fans. The app even has real human beings that can be asked for personal recommendations.

DOWNLOAD: RadioPublic Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Qorbit

Qorbit is a puzzle arcade game to improve your peripheral view field and reaction time. The game is all about timing when the “planets” fall and stop. It’s sort of like Tetris from all four directions. Get 5 planets of the same color together to clear them. Any planets that fall outside of the orbit are negative points.

DOWNLOAD: Qorbit (Unreleased) Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: N/A

Installs: 100 – 500

5. Indefinite: Interrogation Game

In this game, you are a suspect in a terrorist interrogation, but it’s unfair. Answer questions carefully and don’t forget your responses. As you’re questioned, you will unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Each question you answer uncovers a part of the mystery.

DOWNLOAD: Indefinite: Interrogation Game Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.0/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

