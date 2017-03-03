The LG G6 has been unveiled, with the company showing off the goods at MWC 2017. However, pricing and availability information has yet to be shared, other than confirmation of the device coming to Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.

Although we still don’t know pricing, we now have an idea of when the device may be coming to T-Mobile. According to an image leaked on Twitter, the G6 will be coming this Spring. However, promotional images have been known to reveal the release date for a device.

Upon closer inspection, it seems that Friday, April 7th would be the day for the G6 to come to Big Magenta. We’re hoping to see proper confirmation in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what’s in the cards.

If you want to learn more about the LG G6, check out the links below to help decide if this will be your next smartphone.

