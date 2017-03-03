If you want a Samsung smartwatch but can’t quite shell out many hundreds to snag one, turn your attention to Groupon. Right now, you can get yourself a Samsung Gear S2 for just $129.

Granted, you can only get it for that price in refurbished condition. And it isn’t exactly the newest kid on the block. But it still gets regular updates and can use all the latest apps.

Want it new? Groupon is also letting it go in that condition for just $159, which is still a pretty nice save on the $199 you’d typically find it for on places like Amazon. This deal probably won’t last long so head here to snag one if you’re sold.