We already know what the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus look like. We also already know that Samsung will be holding an event on March 29th in NYC to unveil the new devices. However, what we don’t know is when Samsung will be releasing these devices.

Recently, there was a rumor swirling around which suggested that Samsung would be going down the Apple route, and releasing its flagships across the world on the same day. A new rumor states that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will begin on April 10th, with the device shipping on April 21st.

This time-frame seems pretty legitimate, as it would take a couple of weeks for Samsung to get devices shipping to retailers across the globe. We’re definitely looking forward to officially see what Samsung will be offering in terms of its 2017 flagship smartphones.

Let us know what you think about this rumored schedule, and if you think Samsung should make the devices available all at the same time.

