Mar 3rd, 2017

We already know what the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus look like. We also already know that Samsung will be holding an event on March 29th in NYC to unveil the new devices. However, what we don’t know is when Samsung will be releasing these devices.

Recently, there was a rumor swirling around which suggested that Samsung would be going down the Apple route, and releasing its flagships across the world on the same day. A new rumor states that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will begin on April 10th, with the device shipping on April 21st.

This time-frame seems pretty legitimate, as it would take a couple of weeks for Samsung to get devices shipping to retailers across the globe. We’re definitely looking forward to officially see what Samsung will be offering in terms of its 2017 flagship smartphones.

Let us know what you think about this rumored schedule, and if you think Samsung should make the devices available all at the same time.

[Phone Arena | The Investor]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Deal: Samsung Gear S2 for $129

Samsung showcases HMD VR headset at MWC

DEAL: Get the Samsung Gear Fit 2 and Gear 360 for $99

There will be 12 million Galaxy S8's ready to go in April

Samsung confirms Gear 360 Pro

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

4

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

5

more_vertGoogle tests trending news
closeGoogle Now begins showing trending news stories

Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

6

more_vertNew malware comes to Android
closeSome Play Store apps have been infected with malware designed for Windows

New malware has been discovered on the Play Store, affecting over 130 apps, but it seems the malware was designed for Windows.

7

more_vertYouTube live TV service
closeYouTube is launching a streaming TV service for $35

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about YouTube’s plans to launch a TV streaming service, but now it’s official. YouTube has announced a new streaming service that will mix live TV with online video.

8

more_vertJoin the Gbaord and Play Services beta today
closeGoogle opens beta registration for Gboard and Google Play Services

Google has made it possible for users to join the beta program for the Gboard application, as well as Google Play Services.

9

more_vertNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 in action
closeNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in action

2 new videos have surfaced which claim to show off the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus ahead of their official unveiling in March.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy S8 is shown off again in new images
closeThe Galaxy S8 gets shown off in new images, again

A series of new images claim to show off a working Galaxy S8, and reveal details regarding the front and sides of the device.