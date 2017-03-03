Mar 3rd, 2017

Lenovo acquired Motorola back in 2014 and they’ve had a hard time figuring out branding ever since. At first, it seemed they were going to phase out the Motorola brand completely. Then they went with “Moto by Lenovo,” which eventually became simply “Moto.” Now, it sounds like the “Motorola” brand is making a comeback

A new leadership team at Lenovo has decided to embrace the full Motorola name and logo. Motorola is the company that invented the cellphone. Lenovo hopes to tap into that reputation, which is something Lenovo doesn’t have in the phone market. However, Lenovo won’t make the switch overnight. In some places, the Lenovo brand carries more weight.

Lenovo plans to really push the Moto Z and Moto Mods concept even more this year. They had great success with sales actually increasing over time as users discovered the Mods. One thing they don’t plan on doing is smartwatches. A Motorola chairman said they “don’t want to be in the business of doing a product for the sake of doing a product.” We’re excited to see what Motorola does this year.

[via CNET]
local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola  

stars Further Reading

Nougat comes to some Moto G4 and G4 Plus users

What to expect from MWC 2017

Moto G5, Xiaomi Mi 5c, and Huawei P10 leak before MWC 2017

OG DROID Turbo gets soak test

Moto promises 12 Mods this year

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

4

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

5

more_vertGoogle Assistant begins rolling out to those in the US
closeGoogle Assistant is officially rolling out to an Android device near you

After being announced at MWC 2017, Google Assistant is officially rolling out to compatible devices running Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat.

6

more_vertRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android
closeRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android soon

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch released on iOS a few days ago and should be rolling out for Android sometime today.

7

more_vertThe Pixel 2 won't come cheap
closeGoogle plans to stay in the premium market with the Pixel 2

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, has confirmed in an interview that the Pixel 2 will be priced in the premium market.

8

more_vertGoogle tests trending news
closeGoogle Now begins showing trending news stories

Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

9

more_vertYouTube live TV service
closeYouTube is launching a streaming TV service for $35

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about YouTube’s plans to launch a TV streaming service, but now it’s official. YouTube has announced a new streaming service that will mix live TV with online video.

10

more_vertNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 in action
closeNew videos show off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in action

2 new videos have surfaced which claim to show off the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus ahead of their official unveiling in March.