Google is really pushing hard to get Chromebooks into more and more classrooms. We’ve already seen the company partner with Acer and ASUS back in January and now there’s a new option from HP.

The HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition has been made official, although Google failed to share detailed information regarding the specs of the device. The new HP Chromebook will feature a convertible design, along with USB Type-C charging and the ability to use a stylus if you want.

Today we’re excited to announce HP is bringing its addition to the family with the HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition, available in mid-April. HP’s rugged 360 degree convertible Chromebook will feature USB-CTM charging and optional stylus and world-facing camera capabilities designed for the specific needs of schools.

Google also didn’t share pricing information regarding this new Chromebook, however they did state that it would be coming sometime in “mid-April”. As you would expect, the HP Chromebook will include the Play Store at launch, so teachers and students can take advantage of even more applications.

Let us know what you think about Google’s continued push to get Chromebooks into schools and whether this is a great idea or not.

[Google Blog]