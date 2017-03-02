Samsung was rumored to be working on an updated model of their Samsung Gear 360 camera. Dubbed Gear 360 Pro, it was to come with improved imagery for creating 360-degree photos and video in high resolutions.

We didn’t get that announcement at Samsung’s press event, however, it seems the company nonchalantly confirmed the thing at their Mobile Enterprise Summit which focuses on how their products can enhance companies.

The original Samsung Gear 360.

Samsung’s press release that recaps the event didn’t actually contain a photo of it or any details as to what we’re getting.

So, it’s officially real, but we still have no idea what’s coming. Perhaps March 29th will be the day we learn more.

[via SamMobile]