We all know Samsung has been hard at work on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and that hard work will come to fruition at the end of March. We’ve been seeing leaks on leaks on leaks regarding the devices, all giving us an idea of what will be shown off. However, one of the questions that remain is how constrained will supplies be when the devices are actually launched.

Well, if one Vietnamese report is to be believed, the number could be astounding. The report claims that Samsung is readying at least 12 million devices for the Galaxy S8 launch. This number is so large due to the fact that Samsung will be launching the device globally on the same day.

Previously, we’ve seen various OEMs, Samsung included, release the device in various markets on different dates. However, it seems that won’t be the case with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Previous rumors have suggested that Samsung will hold its global release for the Galaxy S8 sometime in April. However, we’ll have to hope that Samsung’s stock isn’t constrained so everyone can get their hands on the latest and greatest.

[Android Authority | Naver]