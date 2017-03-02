It was an up and down year in 2016 for those who love using the Chromebook Pixel. Google began by announcing that the Play Store would be coming to the device. Then in June, there was speculation that Google would be working on another successor to the Chromebook Pixel .

Fast forward to the end of August, which saw Google discontinuing the Chromebook Pixel, leaving us wondering whether Google was leaving the laptop market. Then, during an interview at MWC 2017, Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, hinted that the Chromebook Pixel lineup may be coming to an end.

Hey all, Google's own Chromebooks aren't "dead" as has been reported. They will live on, we just have *no plans to share at this time* ;) — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) March 2, 2017

Most everyone took that for what it was, and suggested that we wouldn’t see another rendition of the Chromebook Pixel, and that Google would be leaving the market. Boy were we wrong. This morning, Osterloh tweeted stating that the company was not exiting the Chromebook market, but didn’t have anything further to share at this time.

This has got me a little bit excited, as I’ve been lusting over the Chromebook Pixels ever since the original one was released back in 2013. However, if Google is gearing up for another release at a date-to-be-named-later, then I’m all on board with that.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see something regarding the oft-rumored “Andromeda OS” along with a new Google laptop.